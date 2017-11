× ‘Monkey Bread’ Top-Searched Recipe by Iowans

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and new data released by General Mills shows which dish Iowans search for most during the holiday.

It may surprise you, but the most searched-for recipe in the state is — Monkey Bread.

General Mills gathered the data by seeing what recipes got the most clicks on BettyCrocker.com and Pillsbury.com, among other websites.

Another trend they say they found was that Midwesterners love buffalo chicken dip.