NYC Mayor to Headline Progress Iowa Event

IOWA -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will headline a political fundraiser in Iowa next month.

This will be de Blasio's first visit to Iowa since Donald Trump's election. De Blasio will be the featured guest at Progress Iowa's Holiday Party fundraiser taking place on December 19th at the Temple for Performing Arts.

The Democratic mayor plans to cover topics related to education, health care, and the importance of supporting working families. While many wonder if de Blasio's visit is a sign of a possible presidential bid, he says there are no plans to run for president in 2020, stating his mayoral duties will remain his primary focus for now.

Tickets to the December event are available on the Progress Iowa website.