Plea Hearing Delayed for Suspect in Cedar Bridge Arson Case

IOWA -- A plea hearing has been delayed for one of three suspects accused of burning down one of Madison County's historic bridges.

Alivia Bergmann, 19, was charged with second degree arson. Her plea hearing is delayed because the judge is tied up with another case. A new date for the hearing has not been set.

Alexander Hoff, 17, and Joel Davis, 18, are also charged in the case.

The Cedar Bridge is now a charred shell. The Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association is accepting donations to rebuild the structure, which will be reconstructed as a bridge for pedestrian use only.

The board estimates it will cost $550,000 to rebuild.