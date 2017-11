× Urbandale Police Working to Identify Suspected Credit Card Thief

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are looking for a female suspect they believe has used stolen credit cards in the metro.

Officials say the cards were stolen out of a vehicle at Lifetime Fitness and later used on Wednesday, November 15th at the Walmart in Grimes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Zac McDowell 515-252-8251.