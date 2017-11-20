Victim’s Friend Speaks Out Following Ames Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Ames Police are still searching for suspects in a homicide that took place in Ames over the weekend.

Xavier Shepley, 21, was shot to death in his apartment in the 1300 block of Mayfield Drive early Saturday morning. Witnesses say two people wearing masks broke into Shepley's apartment and then fled in an SUV.

A wreath now lays at the apartment complex where Shepley was killed.

“If he ever saw that you were in need, he would do his best to help you out," said Shepley's friend Kentrell Killins.

Killins has known Shepley for more than 10 years and is still trying to wrap his head around what happened.

“Just complete blankness. I was really mad at the situation when I first heard, you know, it didn't make any sense. He was a really good guy, he was only 21, you know, he definitely didn't deserve to die," Killins said.

Police are trying to make sense of the situation, too, but investigators and Killins believe the incident was a robbery gone wrong.

“For his age, he was doing a lot of good things for himself. He was pretty successful. I believe he was robbed," Killins said.

Now Killins clings to good memories he has with Xavier

“One of our fondest memories we have is every summer we used to go to the lake and ride the boat and the jet skis and camp. Those are some of the funnest moments of my childhood," Killins said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact local law enforcement.