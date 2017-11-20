Waterloo Salvation Army Store Closed After Ceiling Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Salvation Army store is closed during its busiest season after the ceiling came crashing down.

Surveillance video captured some of the duct work and insulation falling through the drop ceiling at the store in Waterloo. The Salvation Army recently had new lights put in, and workers say some of the reinforcements may have not been properly installed.

"We just want to remind people it's our busy time of the year and it just so happened that this event happened during that time, and so we are just asking our loyal friends of the Army to continue to give monetarily to offset the fact that we've lost product and time with our store closed," said Natalie Austin.

Store officials hope to reopen the location by December.