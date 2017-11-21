× City Council Approves Settlement in Officer-Involved Shooting Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – City leaders in Des Moines have approved a settlement with the family of a man killed by a police officer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Bolinger was shot and killed by Officer Vanessa Miller in June of 2015.

Following a low-speed chase, Bolinger stepped out of his car along Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. When he approached the driver’s side window of Miller’s police cruiser, she fired one shot — killing him.

Miller claimed she repeatedly warned Bolinger to get back. However, video and audio of the shooting showed there was no warning.

A grand jury cleared Officer Miller of any wrong doing. She resigned from the department last year.

A $225,000 payment to settle a wrongful death lawsuit was approved in Monday night’s city council meeting.