Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The Hawkeyes are 6-5, disappointing to many.

QB Nate Stanley has had an up and down season, to be fair more ups than downs, with little help at WR.

Stanley has thrown 23 TD's to just 5 INT's. He's currently 4 TD's shy of tying Chuck Long's single season TD record. With 2 games left, the Sophomore has a shot to stand alone atop the record books with a couple solid final games. It starts Friday at Nebraska.

John Sear has more.