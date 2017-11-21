× Early Morning Fire at Valley West Mall Extinguished

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called to Valley West Mall in West Des Moines early Tuesday morning.

A fire alarm at the mall’s Younkers store went off around 5:00 a.m. and when fire crews arrived there was smoke in the building. Mike Whitsell with the West Des Moines Fire Department says the smoke was thicker on the lower level of the mall.

A fire was discovered in the mechanical room and was quickly put out. Crews are working to clear the building of smoke.

No injuries have been reported.