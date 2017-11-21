× Fort Dodge Police SUV Destroyed by Fire Following Chase

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An SUV belonging to the Fort Dodge Police Department was destroyed by flame Monday night following a chase.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the chase began around 7:00 p.m. at Walmart when a Webster County sheriff’s deputy started a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended in a field on the east side of Fort Dodge after the suspect crashed into a nearby ravine. The suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not been released.

A Fort Dodge police cruiser, for an unknown reason, caught fire while in the corn field and was destroyed.

Officials say no one was injured.