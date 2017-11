Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - 3 weeks ago all was great in Hawkeye land. Iowa had beat Ohio State 55-24, one of the most impressive wins in the Kirk Ferentz era. But 2 straight losses to Wisconsin and Purdue have Iowa fans and players searching for answers.

At 6-5 the Hawks have 1 final regular season game to right the ship, Friday against rival Nebraska. John Sears has more.