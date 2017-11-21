Holiday Home Tour Benefits Low-Income Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Homeowners in Ankeny are opening up their houses for the holidays as a part of the Holiday Ho Ho Home Tour.

The tour features six homes that are professionally decked for the holidays. Organizers says the tour isn’t just about decorations, but also making donations. Money raised from the tour will go towards the Ankeny Services Center, an organization that helps local low-income families in need.

“We do have families in need, and so that's why we do this. It’s what makes us come into this office every day and help take care of those people and lighten their load a little bit,” says Kathy Sibbel, the organization's chairwoman.

The home tour takes place on Saturday, December 2nd from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, and it is an adult-only event. For more information on the event, click here.