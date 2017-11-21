Hope Ministries Accepting Thanksgiving Food Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you're looking to make someone's Thanksgiving a little brighter, Hope Ministries is accepting food donations on Wednesday.

Hope Ministries' Bethel Mission is located at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines, and will be accepting Thanksgiving food from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. According to ministry officials, the most needed items include ready-to-serve dinner rolls and cookies.

A full list of other needed items can be found by visiting hopeiowa.org.

In addition to accepting donations, Hope Ministries will offer tours of their men's emergency shelter.