Hy-Vee Owned Wahlburgers to Open at Mall of America

The first Wahlburgers restaurant owned by West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee will open this summer at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Hy-Vee made the announcement Tuesday that the first of its Wahlburgers franchises would open in the summer of 2018 at the Bloomington mega mall. The restaurant will be on Level 2 at the mall’s north end and feature signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, fish, chicken and vegetarian options. A full bar is also part of the 5,500-square-foot restaurant.

Hy-Vee announced back in August it had struck a deal to build, own, and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants in the Midwest. The first store had been set to open in West Des Moines in 2018 but now the Mall of America location will open before it.

Wahlburgers is owned by a trio of celebrity brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul.

There are currently 17 Wahlburgers restaurants located in nine states and Canada.