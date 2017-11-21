‘The Voice’ Contestant Dedicates Performance to Des Moines, Metro Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Des Moines native Jon Mero is in the top 12 on The Voice, and on Monday night he had a special dedication.

"I want to dedicate this song to my hometown--Des Moines--and my church. They are absolutely amazing, they've supported me through so much of my life and career and I just really really appreciate them," he said.

The song he dedicated was "Why I Love You" by the artist Major. Mero wowed the judges. Miley Cyrus called it a perfect performance and Adam Levine called it "amazing" and "incredible."

On Tuesday night the artists find out who America decided to advance to next week's show.