One on the Run, Two in Custody After Monday Night Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- A routine traffic stop turned into a short police chase in Dallas County on Monday night.

When a deputy tried to pull over a Jeep Cherokee near Dallas Center, the driver took off. A short while later, they crashed, and the driver and two passengers took off on foot.

The driver, Zachariah Shulte, and one passenger were taken into custody. Deputies say Micheala Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest. After being taken to the hospital, Johnson was transported to Fort Des Moines.

The third passenger managed to escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.