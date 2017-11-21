Polk County Removing Traffic Cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is voluntarily pulling its mobile speed units off of the roads.

The office announced on Tuesday that the cameras will stop operating on December 18th. In a press release, the office says that the camera program has successfully made residents slow down and reduced traffic fatalities, but it is no longer needed. However, officials say the program could come back at any time.

Speeders shouldn't celebrate the news; if they are caught by an actual deputy instead of a traffic camera, the fines are much steeper and count against your driving record.