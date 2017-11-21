Public-Private Partnership for new Industrial Park in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames will see a new industrial park soon open east of Interstate 35. Ames Economic Development Commission, along with developer Alliant Energy will be opening Prairie View Industrial Park, 730 acres of farm land east of I-35 and along the Union Pacific Railroad.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Ames and Central Iowa,” said Dan Culhane, President of the AEDC. “The development of this site really brings Ames and Story County to the forefront as an ideal location for a major capital investment.”

At an afternoon announcement at the Iowa State University Research Park, the plans were outlined. The land is along the UP Rail line, and will shoot for a “Super Park” designation from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. This tells business a site is has permits, utilities, and most items needed before a site can be developed.

“I think this is a launch into a very new day for the City of Ames, in a collaborative effort, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Ames Mayor Ann Campbell. “Ames is a vibrant community experiencing healthy growth, we welcome Alliant Energy’s investment, expanding our industrial base east of I-35.”

“We’re excited to see it serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Iowa,” said Jeanine Penticoff, Alliant Vice President for Community Engagement. “It’s a catalyst that’s rooted right here in Story County.”

Credit was given to land owners who worked with the group for make the park a reality.