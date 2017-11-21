× Sen. Dix Appoints Adviser to Assist in Improving ‘Workplace Culture’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senate leaders announced Tuesday they’re taking steps to change the culture of the workplace at the Statehouse.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix announced the appointment of Ambassador Mary Kramer as the adviser to the Iowa Senate.

Kramer is a former Iowa Senate president and U.S. ambassador with a background in human resources management. She will serve in a voluntary capacity.

Dix also announced two other measures to help with the effort. Joining with the Iowa House of Representatives to identify and procure human resources assistance for the Iowa General Assembly, as well as releasing the internal review document that was compiled in response to the verdict in Kirsten Anderson’s sexual harassment case.

The former communications director for the Senate Republican Caucus staff was fired in 2013 after telling her bosses about sexual harassment she suffered on the job. Anderson was initially awarded $2.2 million in damages after her case went to trial, but a compromise settlement of $1.75 million was reached.