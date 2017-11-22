Air National Guard Members Arrive Home After Hurricane Recovery Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Some Iowa soldiers are returning home just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fifteen security forces personnel from the 132nd wing of the Iowa Air National Guard touched down in Sioux City on Tuesday night. The airmen left for Puerto Rico on September 26th to help with recovery from Hurricane Maria. Their mission included picking up supplies from a FEMA distribution station in Caguas and delivering them to shelters.

The unit was initially scheduled to fly into the Des Moines airbase but were rerouted to Sioux City due to aircraft needs.