Ames Main Street District Preparing for Small Business Saturday

AMES, Iowa — Small Business Saturday has become a new tradition during the week of Thanksgiving over the past few years, and the Ames Main Street District will be ready for 2017.

Most stores will be open all day on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The area will offer free parking and Santa will be at the Depot from 10 a.m. to noon.

“People have really taken ownership of it and really love to be able to support their local businesses,” said Erin Wendt of Dashing Boutique. “When your Main Street is thriving, your community is thriving.”

Wendt said last year’s Small Business Saturday was a great success. She said customers are looking for service and for a cultural experience offered in the Historic Main Street District.

“The importance of Small Business Saturday, for every dollar you spend in a locally-owned small business wherever your community may be, $.68 of that dollar stays in your community,” said Ames Main Street Director Cindy Hicks. “According to Forbes Magazine, when you spend your money in a big box store, only $.49 stays in your community.”

In an era when competition comes not just from big box stores but also from online sites like Amazon, business here has something to keep people coming back.

“It has affected us some, but not a lot,” said Amy Abrams of Duckworth Wearing. “We get to know our customers very well, and our consignors, they become family to you, they can walk in and you’re able to say hi.”

