AMES, Iowa -- An Ames man had to escape a fire through a bedroom window on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Kingsbury Avenue. The fire department says the man woke up to find smoke filling his house. He then opened a window and jumped to safety.

The fire was contained to a basement, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The home did not have smoke detectors.