Assistant Polk County Attorney Facing Child Endangerment Charge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An assistant Polk County prosecutor is facing felony child endangerment charges but remains employed by the county.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Crisp of West Des Moines is accused of abusing a child, leaving bruises on the minor’s back.

A criminal complaint in the case says Crisp admitted to striking the child with an open hand “as punishment for going poop in the minor child’s diaper.”

The child’s daycare provider called the Department of Human Services last week to report the abuse.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 13 that Crisp is still employed by the office.

The Dallas County attorney filed a motion to a special prosecutor for the case, citing an ethical obligation to withdraw due to Crisp being married to a member of the Dallas County Attorney’s Office.

Crisp has pleaded not guilty to the charge.