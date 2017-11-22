× Crews Respond to Early Morning Ames Fire

AMES, Iowa – An Ames resident was awakened by flames in his home early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Kingsbury Avenue. Officials say the occupant was woken up by popping sounds and was able to escape the smoke-filled bedroom through a window.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the basement and first floor. The resident and firefighters were not injured.

Officials say there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.