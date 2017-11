Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Parks Community and the Southgate Masonic Lodge are partnering this year to make sure no one on either side of the city is forgotten on Thanksgiving.

If you need a holiday meal, you can stop by either dinner or call ahead on Wednesday and arrange to pick up a meal or have one delivered. If you're on the north side of the city, the number to call is 515-381-9175. South side residents can call 515-285-3570.

Both groups will serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.