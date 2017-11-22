× Des Moines Home Extensively Damaged by Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspected electrical fire has significantly damaged a home in Des Moines.

The home on E. Broadway caught fire on Wednesday afternoon; firefighters say they believe it started in the attic. The one person inside made it out safely.

“Extensive to the roof, we had a little collapse to the back part of the roof and then we had to tear up some of that roof to get to the fire, so they’ll probably have the roof replaced and then a lot of drywall and water damage on the inside,” said Ed Hasse of the Des Moines Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.