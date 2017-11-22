Des Moines Leaders Considering Sales Tax Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dallas County communities signed off on a one-cent sales tax increase earlier this month, and now Des Moines wants to do the same.

According to the Des Moines Register, the city council hopes to have the tax increase on the ballot in March. If approved, the tax would bring in $37 million per year.

A survey of Des Moines voters found 54% of people would approve the tax if 30% of the revenue was used to lower property taxes.

Any property tax reduction could be short lived, though. Des Moines leaders are considering a bond referendum to build a new $160 million police station. The Register reports the bond could increase property taxes by $1.50 per $1,000 of a home's value. This works out to $187 per year for the median Des Moines home.