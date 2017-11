Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines School Board took a big step on Tuesday night towards building the school's first new elementary school in decades.

The board approved the purchase of an 18-acre plot of land where the school will be built at the intersection of Douglas and Colfax Avenues in Des Moines. The area on the northeast side of Des Moines has seen a population boom recently.

The K-6 school will eventually serve 450 students when it opens in 2020.