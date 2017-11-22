Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Black Friday is approaching but it’s no longer confined to one day.

Many stores are opening on Thanksgiving again this year and then there’s also Cyber Monday shopping.

Retail experts are calling it Gray November because the sales started so early.

The National Retail Federation estimated that more than 164 million people plan to shop over the weekend to take advantage of the sales.

According to RetailMeNot these are the best items to buy during the Gray November sales:

Electronics are going to go first. They are heavily discounted at most stores. Apple is having its big sale, which is definitely something to take advantage of because it’s their only big sale of the year.

Appliances

Winter weather gear

Time specific travel

Designer handbag

Sneakers and athletic gear

One of the places you can get some of the things off this list is the brand new Outlets of Des Moines, which is having its first Black Friday event.

Outlets of Des Moines Marketing Director Julie Dawson says Nike, Under Armour and Toys R Us Express will be getting the most attention from shoppers.

“On a typical weekend we are seeing 10,000 to 12,000 people on a Saturday and 7,000 to 8,000 on a Sunday. So I would expect that number to increase just due to the Black Friday Holiday. It’s supposed to be a beautiful weekend with weather so that will be all in our favor,” Dawson said.

Due to increased crowds, Dawson said they plan to have extra security especially on Black Friday.

“We will have extra security on site. We have our public safety team here that will be in place. We will have some extra people from the city helping with our traffic outside, just to help for parking,” Dawson said.

The Outlets of Des Moines will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. - midnight and on Black Friday from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

They are also doing free photos with Santa starting on Black Friday all the way through Christmas Eve.

Other holiday hours: