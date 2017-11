Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The numbers are in after a big fundraiser to relieve Ankeny students' school lunch debt.

A few weeks ago, the Ankeny Lion's Club held a pancake breakfast and raised $2,000. On Monday, the group handed a check to the Ankeny School Board.

This only puts a small dent in the $39,000 lunch debt, but the board is thankful nonetheless.