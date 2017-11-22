× Iowan Jon Mero Voted Off ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES — It was the end of the road for one Iowan on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night.

After making the Top 12 on the show, the vote actually came down to two Iowans — Jon Mero of Des Moines and Adam Cunningham of Grandview.

Both members of Team Adam had a chance to perform a song before viewers could tweet to save one of them. Mero chose the Jackson 5 hit, “I Want You Back” while Cunningham performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”.The vote was very close but in the end, Jon Mero was sent home.

Mero thanked his coach Adam Levine and said he will never forget what he learned there.

Cunningham is now the only Iowan left on the show. Former Iowan Chris Weaver, who attended Central College, was eliminated before the live shows began.