IOWA -- With the AmeriHealth shutdown at the end of the month, hundreds of Iowans are heading for unemployment.

At least 400 Iowa employees will lose their jobs when the AmeriHealth contract ends. The United Healthcare takeover will set off a domino effect within the Iowa Department of Human Services. The DHS says layoffs are likely coming and case managers have been encouraged to find employment with United Healthcare.

The DHS still hasn't said how many people could be laid off.