John Deere Sees Revenue Increase Over Last Year

IOWA -- The Bureau of Economic Analysis says Iowa had the lowest gross domestic product in the entire country during the second quarter.

This could add to the state's revenue problems that are frequently blamed on a poor ag economy. Still, the economy has been good to John Deere. The company is reporting over $2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending October 29th. This is John Deere's fifth highest revenue on record and a 42% increase over last year.

Company leaders predict revenues will grow by 17% next year.