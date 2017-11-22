× Police: Drunk and Belligerent Woman Had to be Removed from Plane

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ohio woman was arrested after having to be removed from a plane at the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Police say 40-year-old Carol Lamb was drunk and arguing with a business partner on a plane. She refused to get off the plane and police had to remove her.

Lamb was arrested and charged with trespassing and interference with official acts. She has bonded out of the Polk County Jail.

The flight was able to leave after a short delay.