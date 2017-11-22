Sentencing Scheduled for Clive Man Accused of Greenbelt Trail Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Clive man will be sentenced in January for an attack along the greenbelt trail in Clive.

As part of a plea deal, 20-year-old Robert Goodenough pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury. Goodenough held a woman at gunpoint along the trail in August. The victim managed to knock the gun away, but suffered injuries during the attack that required stitches.

Goodenough was originally charged with willful injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and obstructing emergency telephone calls. He will be sentenced on January 9th.