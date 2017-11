Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Waterloo man accused of threatening Iowa senator Joni Ernst could spend the next 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday morning, a federal jury in Cedar Rapids convicted 34-year-old Joseph Dierks of sending threatening communications.

Police arrested Dierks in August after he sent three threatening tweets to the senator. One included a link to scene in a movie showing a man shooting a woman in the head.