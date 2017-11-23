Des Moines Woman Remembered at Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa– Thursday marked another successful year at Chucks Restaurant.

More than 3,600 people were served a free Thanksgiving meal.

This year’s event also served to carry on the legacy of Linda Tullis, the woman who first made it happen

“She was a very likeable person and her husband is very nice and it makes me feel like I am at home,” George Price said.

About 200 volunteers fed more than three thousand people a complete thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a great thing for the community plus it gets volunteers together, you can meet people and its fun,” Volunteer Joe Senn said.

Organizers say, the cost of the dinner is $19,000 all paid for by private donors. Linda’s husband Paul Tullis is thankful for the help and says that carrying on his wife’s legacy means the world to him.

“This has been our thanksgiving ever year and if I hadn’t come up here she would have been haunting me,” Paul Tullis said.

A pack with Linda’s name now greets people as they walk by Chucks, which serves as a reminder of her years of service.

Click here if you’d like to donate to next years Thanksgiving dinner.