‘Disney on Ice’ Adds Extra Saturday Show

DES MOINES, Iowa – Disney on Ice is a Thanksgiving tradition for Des Moines residents.

This year the performance showcases Disney princesses like: Belle, Rapunzel, Elsa, Anna and more.

Disney on Ice Performer Katarina Hockley said people will see a variety of characters.

“You’ll see Tinkerbell travel through the different story lines,” Hockley said.

There are a lot of elements that go into the show like costumes, props and more.

“I love the fire breathing dragon that we have. It’s 20 feet tall, and you’ll get to see Prince Phillip fight it,” Hockley said.

Performer Laura Chavez plays Anna in Disney on ice.

“Every day, every week we come into a new city. We have a couple of practices to get our feet under us and kind of feel out the venue,” Chavez said.

Before every show the performers make sure all the props and costumes are ready to go.

There will be performance in Des Moines through Sunday, with an added show on Saturday. Click here to see how you can purchase tickets.