Iowa State's Brian Peavy Arrested on Thanksgiving

AMES, Iowa – According to the Ames Police, officers responded to a complaint at a skate park where Brian Peavy and another person were spray painting underneath a bridge. Police say, when they arrived and confronted the suspects Peavy and the other person ran. Police say, they eventually tracked down Peavy, the other suspect got away.

Peavy was arrested and charged with 4th degree criminal mischief (The criminal mischief charge is based on the amount of damage which is estimated between 200-500 dollars) and interference with official acts.

Peavy was arrested at 5:06pm and booked into the story county jail. He bonded out a short time later.

KXNO’s Chris Williams first reported that Peavy remains in good standing with the team, and is expected to play Saturday vs. Kansas State. An Iowa State spokesperson later confirmed the report.