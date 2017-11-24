× Birth Mom of Baby Allegedly Abused by Joseph Crisp, Speaks Out.

DES MOINES, Iowa–

A Des Moines woman is coming forward saying she is the birth mom of the baby girl allegedly abused by Assistant Polk County Attorney Joseph Crisp.

“I wasn’t fit to be a mom I have two other kids they are twins and I did an adoption with them too I am physically not able to be a mom and I want my kids to go to a family that has a good job they have a roof over their head,” birth mom Christina Green said.

Christina Green has three kids that are all put up for adoption.

“they’re not going to have to worry about am I going to be able to eat my next meal you know, like I did,” Green said.

Back in 2015 Green gave up her parental rights to Serenity, the 2-year-old allegedly abused by Joseph Crisp.

Green says DHS first placed Serenity in temporary custody with a family friend, then a few months later she was adopted by Joseph Crisp and his wife. Crisp is now charged with felony child endangerment.

“I found out she got hurt for pooping in her diaper,” Green said.

A complaint from November 15 backs that up saying police found multiple bruises on the minor’s body and the defendant, Joseph Crisp admitted to hitting the child on the back, for punishment.

The abuse was first reported by serenity’s day care provider.

“That kills me I can’t do anything about it now, I can’t go over there and rescue her, I want to but I can’t”

Courts have yet to decide what will happen to Crisp but Green hopes by speaking out, justice will be served.

We reached out to DHS and Joseph Crisp’s office were still waiting to hear back.