Hawkeyes Crush Nebraska 56-14

LINCOLN, NE - It was another beatdown in Lincoln. Iowa racked up over 500 yards of offense en-route to a 56-14 blowout win.

RB Akrum Wadley rushed for 159 yards and 3 TD's, while QB Nate Stanley threw for 192 yards and 2 TD's, both to TE Noah Fant.

Nebraska jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and the game was tied 14-14 at the half, but the 2nd half was all Iowa. Hawkeyes outscored the Huskers 42-0 after halftime.

This is the 3rd straight win for Iowa over Nebraska as the Heroes trophy returns to Iowa City.

Iowa finishes the regular season 7-5 overall and now awaits its bowl destination. That will be announced on December 3rd. The two likeliest bowls are the Pinstripe Bowl in NYC on Dec 27th or the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec 29th.