Shoppers Hit the Stores Overnight for Black Friday

ANKENY, Iowa – People lined outside stores Friday morning to get exclusive Black Friday deals.

Mills Fleet Farm gave 500 “plush owl” stuffed animals to the first 500 people that waited for the doors to open at 6 a.m.

Mills Fleet Farm store manager Steve Kopf said 1,200 people were outside when the store opened, and it is an increase from previous years.

“Last year we had around 900 [people], so obviously a large increase over last year,” Kopf said.

Kopf said the most important thing is to make sure the customers are able to find what they need easily.

“When we go about preparing for this event, the biggest thing we take into consideration is making customers for life. Making sure the customers have an easy shopping experience and are able to find all the items that they come in to shop for,” Kopf said.

Black Friday shopper Ruth Crawley said she drove from Madrid to come and shop in Ankeny. Her first stop was Menards.

“Everybody was just running, and they had their family members ‘you go here, you go there, I want that.’ Yeah,” Crawley said.

Crawley said she shops on Black Friday for the good deals and exercise.

Mills Fleet Farm will be open until 9 p.m. Friday.