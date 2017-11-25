× Black Friday 2017: The Numbers Are In

IOWA — The weather has been warm this weekend, but that’s not the only reason shoppers have been hitting the stores.

Crowds were nearly guaranteed on Black Friday. Shazam, a company that tracks debit transactions, says once again it seemed people waited until later in the morning to begin shopping. The company says transactions picked up after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Overall, there were 3.5 million transactions, a number that is slightly up from last year. This works out to almost $66 million.

Shazam says the average purchase was also up from last year.