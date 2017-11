× Coralville Nurse Attacked by Inmate

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A nurse at Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville is recovering from an attack.

The Department of Corrections says the nurse was working at a computer when an inmate came up from behind her. The inmate punched her multiple times until staff were able to get control of the inmate. The nurse was treated at the hospital and released.

Police have not decided on what charges the inmate will face.