× Crews Fight Large Grass Fire in Polk County

RUNNELLS, Iowa — Firefighters from multiple department worked to put out a fire on Friday afternoon.

Crews from Warren and Polk Counties were called to a large grass fire near Runnells and the Des Moines River. The fire was in a grassy area with no easy access, which forced firefighters to leave their trucks behind and use ATVs to reach the flames.

No one was injured and no homes were in danger.

Neighbors say they’ve had similar fires in the past, including a major grass fire last year.

“There was a ton more smoke and I would say it went on, the fire spread for probably three or four days, it seemed like it, there was smoke for three or four dayss. It doesn’t ever come up this way, so like, for our homes and stuff, no I’m not worried about that,” said one resident.

Friday’s fire was short-lived; crews were able to put out the flames after several hours.