Iowa State lost a heart-breaker at Kansas State, 20 to 19.

The Cyclones led 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold off a K-State rally, which was helped by controversial non-penalty calls.

We have complete highlights and post-game coverage from Michael Admire in Manhattan.

Iowa State finishes the regular season 7-5, and waits for word where the Cyclones will play their bowl game.