Iowa Boy, Deputies Surprise Drivers With Thanksgiving Meals

IOWA — There is no age requirement when it comes to helping others.

This is the lesson a young boy in northern Iowa is teaching those in his community.

Nine-year-old Ryan Bennett spent his holiday handing out turkeys, eggs, butter, and pies to people he doesn’t even know. The kind gesture also came with a twist.

Deputies with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office helped deliver the turkeys. Instead of giving tickets to people they pulled over, drivers instead got a warning and a Thanksgiving basket from Ryan.

“Very surprised, very happy, very loved. This is unreal,” said Debra Roberton, who received a basket. “I’m going to go to my son’s for Thanksgiving and I’m probably going to take it all with me.”

The North Iowa Youth Center, which organized the giveaway, says more than 20 turkey baskets were handed out to surprised families.