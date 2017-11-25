× Journalism Award Rescinded Amid Charlie Rose Sexual Harassment Allegations

UNITED STATES — The fallout over former CBS News and PBS journalist Charlie Rose continues amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is taking away an award it gave to Rose. He was given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015.

Eight women claim Rose groped them, openly walked around nude, or said sexually inappropriate things to them on the job. Rose was fired from CBS News and PBS earlier this week.

Rose has since apologized for “inappropriate behavior,” but says not all the allegations are accurate.