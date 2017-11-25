× Online Scam Targeting Puppy Purchases

IOWA — If a dog or puppy is on your holiday shopping list, the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to be careful with your purchases.

Radio iowa reports there’s a warning out about scams involving online dog sales. The bureau says almost 80% of the paid ads you see during online searches could be fake.

Those who fall for the deals are asked for a deposit on the dog, usually through a wire transfer. Customers may also be asked for more fees like shipping or vet checks, but no matter how much is paid, the dog never arrives.