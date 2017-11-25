× Small Business Saturday Encourages Local Shopping

IOWA — Billions of dollars are expected to be spent as the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend continues.

Small Business Saturday in Iowa brought in more than $15 billion last year. Experts say spending a little at locally owned shops can make a big difference in the community.

“Statistics show that when you shop locally, about $68 of every $100 stays in the community, whereas if you shop outside of the region, it’s only $43,” said Jillian McCleary of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. “And what’s more, these small businesses make our community unique and they add to the fabric of our culture. I always think if you appreciate it in the community, support it so it can continue to stay vital.”

In all, Iowa has 266,000 small businesses.